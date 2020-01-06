Ryan Duke loses another appeal in Grinstead case

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

January 6, 2020

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — Tift Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Reinhardt has ruled that the state does not have to provide additional money for Ryan Duke to hire outside investigators to assist his defense in the Tara Grinstead case, in which Duke is charged with murder, and other offenses.

The judge wrote that the defendant is not allowed to “pick and choose which of the state-provided services he wishes to receive. He must accept the resources that are available.”

Duke is being represented by attorneys Ashleigh and John Merchant, currently.

Judge Reinhardt issued his ruling on Friday, January 3.

The judge wrote that the 14th amendment does not require "the state to furnish all the assistance that a wealthier counterpart may buy, but to ensure that the indigent defendant enjoys the basic tools of an adequate defense,” citing legal precedent.

