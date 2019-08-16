S. Dakota woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets

Dannette and Austin Giltz have been together for 12 years and after having two kids, they thought they were on the same page about the story of their family.

All born within four minutes, and each weighing four pounds, these triplets were born August 10, 2019 to Dannette and Austin Giltz. (Source: Giltz Family)

However, within the course of four minutes, their lives were forever rewritten.

"One time I saw a shooting star and I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for like two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister, I knew this day was always going to come," said Ronnie Giltz, the couple's son.

When his mom Dannette Giltz was rushed to the hospital, she thought it was kidney stones.

"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz said.

But Dannette Giltz was actually going into labor, and doctors told her to expect twins.

Her husband Austin was in the rocking chair, trying to think of names when the medical staff asked for another blanket.

"His reaction is like, ‘excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I'm not doing triplets.’ She's like, ‘no, there's three babies in here, there's triplets,’" Dannette Giltz said.

Austin Giltz named their triplets Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki.

"Once we left the hospital, she's out of the hospital, I know she's OK. I'm overwhelmed honestly, it's still exploding in my head," said Austin Giltz.

Exploding like the shooting star Ronnie wished on, now the Giltz's are a shining family of seven.

"You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it. We're still in shock, trust me,” said Dannette Giltz. “I go to the doctor's thinking I'll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It's crazy.”

The healthy triplets should be home any day now, and the Giltz's say they couldn't have done this without the family, friends, and complete strangers who came together to donate supplies.

"It's amazing in a small town how many people will come together for stuff that's not expected," Dannette Giltz said.

The Giltz family said they're grateful for the generosity of the Black Hills Community. They don't believe they would have received the same treatment anywhere else.

If you would like to donate baby supplies to the Giltz family, you can find the link to their Facebook fundraiser here.

