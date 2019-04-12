SC girl dances with prosthetic leg, goes viral

A South Carolina fourth-grader is going viral!

Her mother posted an online video of the 10-year-old dancing and doing flips -- all with a prosthetic leg. That video now has more than 2 million views.

Her mom, LaShawn Jacobs, said she knew from the day that her daughter was born, “that I was going to pretty much have to teach her how to be strong.”

Jamiyah Robinson was born with one leg shorter than the other due to a condition known as left leg femoral deficiency and, at the age of five, she began wearing a prosthetic leg.

“The first time, when I got it, it felt weird, but now it feels like a regular leg. Like, it feels like human legs to me,” said Jamiyah.

Her mother said she’s always encouraged her daughter to stand strong for what she wants, despite her differences.

“She amazes me every day with everything that she does because she’s so independent and she likes to do everything on her own. She goes for it,” said Jacobs.

Jamiyah would not disappoint.

After watching her sister dance with the Elite Forces of Destruction, a community dance team that’s even been featured on the Lifetime show, “Bring it!”Jamiyah told her mother that she wanted to audition. This time, it was mom having to hold back her fears.

“She went and I was nervous about it but everybody was like, ‘Oh, she did really good!’ And she’s continuing to amaze me and do good with the dance team,” said Jacobs.

Jamiyah’s been a member of the team for the last two years. She said she doesn’t feel any different from the other dancers, and her coach said they don’t treat her any differently, either.

“She keeps up with all the girls. It’s never a moment where we have to adjust or change anything for her because of her condition. A lot of people when we got to competitions, they don’t even realize that she has a prosthetic leg unless they really, really pay attention. She doesn’t miss a beat at all,” said Elite Forces of Destruction founder and head coach, Malikea Hollis.

Jamiyah said she has her coach and her mother to thank for her courageous attitude saying, “They help me never give up. If I say I can’t do something, sometimes I’ll cry but they’ll tell me to never give up, to never say I can’t do something because I really can.”

“My daughter she inspires and touches a lot of people and I just really want her to continue to inspire the world and it’s nothing that you can’t do. You can do it. You just have to go for it. Jamiyah lets nothing stop her and I want the world to know, like, go for it. Anybody with disabilities, even if you don’t have a disability just go for it and live life fearless like my daughter,” said Jacobs.

