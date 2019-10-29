SC man cites fear of zombies as stabbing motive

A South Carolina man arrested for stabbing a woman says she tried to feed him to zombies.

William Berry, 29, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to the reported stabbing at approximately 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Cato Road in Monetta, an incident report states. A victim told deputies Berry stabbed her multiple times in the back and ran away.

Deputies say they located Berry walking along a highway after learning of a man matching his description in the area and arrested him. The report states Berry told deputies he “poked someone” because she “was trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of five to six stab wounds to her back, deputies say.

No bail had been set and Berry remained jailed Monday in Aiken County. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.