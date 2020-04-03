SGMC builds new protective shield for COVID-19 patients

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The engineering department of South Georgia Medical Center came together with doctors this week to research, design and build a new shield device to protect health providers as they treat COVID-19 patients.

It's designed to reduce medical practitioners' exposure to the virus.

To treat a patient with COVID-19, intubation is often required, which means placing a tube down the patient's lungs to help them breathe.

Mickey Whatley, the director of pulmonary services at South Georgia Medical Center, says the process of intubation sends germs airborne.

"You're in direct exposure of any kind of aerosols that might come out of the patients mouth," he said. "So aerosols are when you cough, sneeze and so forth. So we're trying to limit that around the room with this and...the barrier limits it to the physicians up there."

The model is the team's first. Doctors say they're hoping it will help protect from the virus they're all trying to rid.

"When you intubate somebody, you can't help but be within a foot of their face, mouth, droplets, whatever they've coughed up. And sometimes they cough when you do it," Wendy Copeland said.

Copeland is a physician assistant with Valdosta Family Medicine. She knows the risks and benefits of the life-saving procedure.

"I know that we're doing the best to protect ourselves my biggest concern is taking it home to my family," she said.

Johnna Bridges is also a physician assistant at Valdosta Family Medicine.

"I think that's one of the biggest concerns that we all have here is are we going to be exposed to this and potentially end up giving it to our family members," she said.

Bridges learned Friday a patient she treated two weeks prior has tested positive for COVID-19.

She and other providers say they're thankful they're able to help and confident they're staying safe.

The engineering department of SGMC is modifying the facility's new shield box model according to physicians' feedback.

They're working on seven new boxes now and say they'll have them put to use soon.

Locally-operated health care facilities like Valdosta Family Medicine are still asking for the community's help.

Dr. Leon Smith says his team is running low on N95 and surgical masks during the shortage, and they'll no longer be able to see patients if they do run out.

They are accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.