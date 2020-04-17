South Georgia Medical Group to open 45 beds ahead of COVID-19 patient surge

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Next week, South Georgia Medical Center will start admitting non-COVID-19 patients to its separate campus, Smith Northview.

This comes as hospital systems across Georgia are encouraged to create more bed capacity in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

Part of the facility's emergency operations plan, the process will free up space at SGMC's main campus for COVID-19 patients while providing 45 new beds for patients with other needs.

SGMC released this statement in a press release Friday:

“We are very pleased to support our community and our physicians and staff are excited about providing inpatient services at the Smith Northview campus. With these beds, we now have the option of safely over flowing Non-COVID-19 patients to well-equipped and staffed medical / surgical beds and safely continue to support the needs of our COVID-19 patient units at SGMC main campus, a capacity expansion option we are pleased to make available for the community and the region we serve.”

Prior, SGMC's Smith Northview campus was normally used for urgent care, labs and other clinical services. Until now, it had no in-patient capability and no capability to treat high-level trauma or life-threatening illnesses until now.

Additionally, the campus will continue operating its other clinical and support services as before.

