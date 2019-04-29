SGRC deliver meals to Lowndes County seniors

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Seniors in Lowndes County are getting a new kind of 'happy meal' delivered to their door.

The South Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging is now delivering meals to homes in Lowndes County. The agency has previously served seniors in 18 counties in South Georgia. With more room in the budget, those services have been expanded to Lowndes County for the first time.

"I was delighted, oh I was happy," James Fugghett shared his excitement Monday after receiving his box of meals. The 12-year army veteran said before the program, he struggled preparing healthy food.

"I really did," Fugghett said. "By me being a diabetic, too, oh man that was right on time."

This is the first time the Area Agency of Aging is expanding meals to Lowndes County. Staff prepare more than 13,000 meals at the Homerville kitchen every week.

"The need is really great, and some people have no one to provide food for them and they're unable to do it themselves," said Regional Kitchen Director Ruth Stalvey. "It's just a service we can do."

Staff deliver five meals, hand selected by the seniors, every week.

Fugghett said he encourages other seniors to utilize the service.

"At that time, with me being a senior citizen, that will help me out with my social security and everything that I'll be getting," Fugghett said. "It's a great program."

The agency is now serving 14 seniors in Lowndes County, but staff are accepting applications, hoping to serve a lot more.

There are some conditions to qualify, like seniors need to be home bound, and over the age of 60.

Those interested in applying can contact the South Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging.