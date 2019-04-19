STEM and technology highlighted at State Capitol

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Lawmakers at the State Capitol Thursday celebrated the importance of STEM and technology in Florida.

Booths showing off some of the latest and greatest in technology, like flight simulators and virtual reality, were displayed throughout two floors of the Capitol.

James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, says the state is home to 27,000 tech companies, but finding Florida residents to fill open positions has been a challenge.

“It costs a great deal of money to bring someone from Texas or California or Michigan or another state and bring them here and we shouldn't have to do that. We simply need to have STEM education be taught in a way that students can step into those jobs, and I am happy to say we are headed down that path now,” said Taylor.

Keeping with the theme of technology, lawmakers heard bills Thursday that aim to regulate driver-less cars and expand Telehealth services in the state.