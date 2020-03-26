Salons, tattoo parlors now closed in Lowndes County

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Emergency officials in Lowndes County are ordering more businesses to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

City and county officials issued a revised Emergency Management Purpose Order Thursday that prohibits operations at hair and nail salons, body waxing, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and other personal grooming businesses.

The closures go into effect immediately in Lowndes County, Valdosta, Hahira and Lake Park, and will last through April 6.

Emergency officials say all businesses are expected to follow CDC guidelines by endorsing a minimum of 6-foot distance between patrons, and an occupancy of no more than 10 individuals at any given time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.