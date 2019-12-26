Salvation Army receives rare South African Krugerrand coin

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Salvation Army says it received a major donation on Christmas Eve: A South African Krugerrand valued at more than $1,500.

Christmas Eve was the last day of the Red Kettle Campaign, and although the coin is small in stature, it helped the Salvation Army get closer to its goal.

Lieutenant Ryan Meo says the coin was dropped into one of the Red Kettles as they were getting ready to pack up.

"This is a first for me as an officer, and is definitely something very unusual and special," he said.

Meo says the Salvation Army raised $175,000 during this year's Red Kettle Campaign, which was $10,000 short of their goal.

Meo says that every donation, both big and small, was greatly appreciated.

“When I think about the generosity of this community, I’m reminded of the Wiseman whose names were never recorded in history, but who brought their very best to a poor, outcasted child on the wrong side of town because they were following the light of God," Meo says. "At the Salvation Army, we believe the same light of God still inspires every-day people to amazing, wonderful acts of generosity- and we are so grateful to play a small part in that process. “

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.