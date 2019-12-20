Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign struggling to meet holiday goal

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Salvation Army is praying for an influx of donations this weekend.

Donations are lagging behind at red kettles across Tallahassee.

Lt. Ryan Meo tells WCTV with Thanksgiving so late and a shorter holiday shopping season, donations are $40,000 short of their $185,000 goal.

"We're praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance," Meo said.

Bell ringers will be out collecting donations through Christmas Eve.

