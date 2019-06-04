Salvatore selected by Seattle in ninth round of MLB Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State shortstop Mike Salvatore has been selected in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Salvatore is the fourth Seminole to be drafted this season, joining Drew Mendoza, J.C. Flowers and Drew Parrish.

The Ewing, New Jersey native has been with the garnet and gold since 2018 and owns FSU's third-best batting average at .345 along with a slash line of .345/.426/.503.

In two years with the Noles, Salvatore has slashed .288/.369/.407 with 11 home runs and 97 RBI.

Salvatore is the second Seminole to be taken by the Mariners in as many years, joining Cal Raleigh, who was drafted in the third round by Seattle.

