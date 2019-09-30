Same name, different game: FSU opens fall ball under new regime

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fall is a season of change; leaves turning, weather getting cooler (except for here in Florida) and, metaphorically, the winds of change are blowing on the Florida State baseball diamond.

The Seminoles opened fall practice on Monday and for the first time in four decades, the team has a new skipper, as Mike Martin Jr. takes over for his dad, Mike Martin.

And while the two have many similarities, their approach and coaching styles will have their differences.

For Junior, it's those nuances he wants his team to get accustomed to early and often this fall season.

"If you do it right away and our style and tempo and everything, I want it to be second nature for 'em when February rolls around, so it's going to take some time and we're going to set that tone right away."

FSU's fall schedule starts next Monday, October 7, against the Ontario Blue Jays.