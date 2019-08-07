San Francisco airport bans plastic water bottles

By: CBS Los Angeles

August 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBSLA) -- Continuing its efforts to become the world’s first zero-waste airport, San Francisco International Airport is banning plastic water bottles — effective Aug. 20.

Travelers will have to bring a reusable bottle or purchase an airport-approved aluminum or glass bottle for their water.

According to the airport’s website, SFO has already installed nearly 100 hydration stations and drinking fountains in all terminals to expand access and encourage passengers to refill their reusable bottles.

The ban does not include plastic bottles used for flavored water or soda.

SFO has a plan in place to reach its zero-waste goal by 2021.

