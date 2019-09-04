San Francisco passes resolution calling NRA "domestic terrorist organization"

By: Jason Silverstein | CBS News

September 4, 2019

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling the National Rifle Association a "domestic terrorist organization." The resolution also urges local organizations to stop doing business with the gun rights group.

"The leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public, and undermine the general welfare," the resolution says.

"The National Rifle Association through its advocacy has armed those individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism."

It also accuses the NRA of inciting gun owners "to acts of violence" and spreading "propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence."

The resolution says the city and county of San Francisco "should take every reasonable step" to limit financial and contractual relationships with the NRA. It calls on other cities, states and the federal government to do the same.

The resolution from the board of supervisors — and 11-member legislative group representing the city and county — is mostly symbolic, and does not have a direct impact on local policy.

It was passed weeks after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the San Francisco Bay Area, where three people were killed and 12 were injured. The resolution notes that there have been more mass shootings than days in 2019.

The NRA tweeted Wednesday calling the resolution "a reckless assault on a law-abiding organization, it's members, and the freedoms they all stand for."

"We remain undeterred - guided by our values and belief in those who want to find real solutions to violence," the NRA said.

The NRA has consistently opposed gun control efforts and financially supported politicians who oppose them as well. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre spoke with President Trump on the phone last month in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Soon after the call, Mr. Trump backed away from his previous calls for stronger background checks — something the NRA has lobbied against.