Sanctuary Cities ban goes into effect in Florida

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Cities and counties with sanctuary policies on the books have 90 days to repeal them or face stiff fines with the new sanctuary city ban officially going into effect Monday.

The controversial new law requires local law enforcement to hold illegal immigrants who have been arrested for 48 hours if federal immigration authors issue a detainer request.

State Senator Joe Gruters sponsored the legislation and told us in May that the goal is to adhere to the rule of law.

"At the end of the day, no illegal immigrant should ever be treated differently than an American citizen and when you're pulled over and you're processed through the judicial system everybody should go through the same thing," Gruters said. "If there's a warrant for you, you should be detained and held whether it's Georgia, California or the federal immigration authorities it's all the same thing and we should treat people the same way."

Gruters has announced he’ll be embarking on a statewide listening campaign on the issue of immigration.

His next goal is to pass an E-verify law in the state, which would require businesses check the immigration status of potential new hires.

