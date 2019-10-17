Sand bagging locations open in preparation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 17, 2019

Governments and law enforcement agencies across the Big Bend are continuing to watch the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 and in preparation are opening sand bagging locations for citizens.

Below is a list of counties who are opening sand bagging locations and where they'll be available.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office - Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, October 18 at WCSO. 10 bag limit. For more, click here.



Liberty County Emergency Management - Public can fill sand bags at the corner of Katie Road and County Road 12



The City of Tallahassee is opening two sandbagging locations, as well as has cancelled several events. For more on that, click here. WCTV reached out to the following counties about their preparation for the weekend.

