Sand bagging locations open in preparation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards Florida thorough the Atlantic Ocean.
Updated: Thu 5:32 PM, Oct 17, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
October 17, 2019

Governments and law enforcement agencies across the Big Bend are continuing to watch the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 and in preparation are opening sand bagging locations for citizens.

Below is a list of counties who are opening sand bagging locations and where they'll be available.

  • Wakulla County Sheriff's Office - Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, October 18 at WCSO. 10 bag limit. For more, click here.
  • Liberty County Emergency Management - Public can fill sand bags at the corner of Katie Road and County Road 12
  • The City of Tallahassee is opening two sandbagging locations, as well as has cancelled several events. For more on that, click here.

    WCTV reached out to the following counties about their preparation for the weekend.

  • Leon County
  • Gadsden County
  • Jefferson County
  • Madison County
  • Taylor County
  • Gulf County
  • Franklin County

    Various emergency management officials told us although they don't have sand bagging locations set up at this time, they are monitoring the tropical activity.

    They encouraged us to reach out again after the National Weather Center releases more advisories.

    Leon County Emergency Management said the City of Tallahassee handles sand bag spots. If the city decides to set them up, you can find the locations on its website.

