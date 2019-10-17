Sand bagging locations open in preparation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
October 17, 2019
Governments and law enforcement agencies across the Big Bend are continuing to watch the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 and in preparation are opening sand bagging locations for citizens.
Below is a list of counties who are opening sand bagging locations and where they'll be available.
WCTV reached out to the following counties about their preparation for the weekend.
Various emergency management officials told us although they don't have sand bagging locations set up at this time, they are monitoring the tropical activity.
They encouraged us to reach out again after the National Weather Center releases more advisories.
Leon County Emergency Management said the City of Tallahassee handles sand bag spots. If the city decides to set them up, you can find the locations on its website.
