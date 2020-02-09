Sanderson Farms evacuated after smoldering fire

By: Kim McCullough | WALB

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) — Sanderson Farm’s Feed Mill has been evacuated after recent events, according to a post on Facebook from the City of Adel’s Fire Department.

The mill is located at 3140 JM Drive.

A code red voluntary evacuation has been issued within a one-mile radius of the facility.

EMA Director Johnny West said there was no chemical spill and the area is not hazardous.

West said the fire department responded to smoldering fire and the evacuation process is apart of Sanderson Farm’s precaution plan.

The code red will be in effect until further notice.

