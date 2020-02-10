Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels visited Tallahassee Community College

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College kicked off events for Black History Month in a very powerful way.

Monday, the Sankofa Black History Traveling Museum made a stop on campus. The exhibit represented African American History all over the world for the past 25 years.

The owner and curator said she hopes this exhibit inspires today's young people to take advantage of educational opportunities their ancestors didn't have. She described how the Sankofa bird has an egg that it's reaching for. It is placing the wisdom in the youth."

The museum traveled to all 50 states, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.

While the exhibit was only on display on Monday, the owner says she plans to return to the area next year.