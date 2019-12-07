Saturday morning crash leaves one in serious condition

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of North Monroe Street and East Park Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

TPD tells us the crash ejected one driver and is said to be in serious condition at a hospital. The other driver was not injured.

Right now, the Traffic Homicide Investigators are leading the investigation.

The crash closed down all lanes near the intersection so crews could clean up the area.

TPD is asking anyone with information about this crash to call 850-891-4200 and ask for the Traffic Homicide Unit.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene, we will update this article when we learn more information.