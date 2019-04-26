'Saving Private Ryan' returns to theaters for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

The critically acclaimed World War II film, "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) will return to theaters for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Fathom Events will be hosting the movie at select theaters for showings at 3:00 p.m. on June 2 and 7:00 p.m. on June 5.

Starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Vin Diesel and many more, the film depicts a gruesome scene of World War II.

After viewing the film in 1998, WWII veteran, Roy Gass, told a CBS-affiliate KPIX TV, "Last night was really bad. I must have gotten up at least a dozen times."

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Saving Private Ryan" received two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director (Spielberg).

On June 6, 1944, nearly 156,000 American, British and Canadian soldiers stormed Omaha Beach.

Find the closest movie theater to you hosting the Fathom Event here.