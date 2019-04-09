Deputies: Scammer poses as Jackson County detective

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam involving the caller posing as a JCSO detective.

Deputies say at least one person in Marianna received a call from the scammer on Tuesday.

The caller claims to be "Detective Sellers" from the sheriff’s office and threatens to arrest the person if they don't obtain a prepaid Google Play card and provide the card information.

Deputies say the number the scammer is calling from originates from the Pace or Santa Rosa County area. Deputies say the scam calls may also appear to be from a local number, with scammers using apps to "spoof" legitimate-looking phone numbers.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts is reminding residents to never give out any banking, credit card or other personal information over the phone or in response to an email without first verifying the source.

Residents are also reminded that law enforcement will never contact citizens and demand money in exchange for being arrested, nor will the Internal Revenue Service.

If you feel that you have been the victim of a scam or attempted scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.