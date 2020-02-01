Scammers Scare: FSU students getting scammed for FSU basketball tickets

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

Last weekend, some Florida State students received a scammer scare. Dozens of students scrambled to purchase last minute tickets to the sold-out Florida State versus Notre Dame basketball game, but many of them did not get their wish. Instead, they sent their money to scammers.

"I think all of these, all of these right here, one two three," Melissa Helphrey continues to scroll through her Facebook feed, "five six seven."

In a matter of seconds, dozens of scammers are visible on the FSU Class of 2020 page. Helphrey who is an FSU Senior says she tried to purchase tickets for the game, "The game was a super hyped game, and we were ranked fifth and I was like okay let me buy some tickets."

That is when she came across a profile of 'Nicky Jnr'. His bio says 'Love and kind'. She decided to purchase two tickets for 15 dollars each and send the money via Paypal.

"He looked like he was a student," shares Helphrey, "and I never received the tickets."

Instead of gaining her tickets 'Nicky Jnr' blocked her account. Chesleah Kribs who specializes in Cyber Security says a profile picture can be deceiving, "It is tough in a situation like Facebook because you don't have any authentication that I am who I say I am, and that's what makes it really difficult because sometimes some of these profiles show younger looking profiles."

Melissa, was just one of the many college students that fell for the catfish tricks. She says a part of the problem is a lack or minimal amount of monitoring on these group pages, "It is for people that are graduating in 2020, but everyone is in this page, and it is like old people and people from overseas, and they are just taking advantage of students and it is really unfortunate."

Kribs says to protect yourself and your money you should use sites like Paypal, and only send your money as a 'buisness' not 'family/friends'. "Anything that is backed by the FDIC," shares Kribs. "is extremely helpful for you even if you do get scammed you can likely get your money back."

And that is what Melissa hopes happens to her. She says students on the page look out for each other, but she has definitely learned her lesson, "On Sunday at 5 o clock I am getting my tickets for UM that is for sure, on the student page!"

Kribs also has pointers to help easily decipher if a profile is in fact a scammer. She says to look for grammatical errors and a verifiable email. On the profile, always look at their pictures and the quantity of them, as well as their friends list. If you are already in conversation with them, ask if you can meet in person.

Lastly, she says you can always investigate for yourself, and if you have a shadow of doubt, do not send your money.

