By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A school bus and a Chevrolet Suburban collided, causing traffic on Bloxham Cutoff Road and Wakulla Springs Highway, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported, and Wakulla County Schools representatives are reaching out to parents, the post said.

The sheriff's office said to be careful if you're driving in the area.

