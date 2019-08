By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A school bus was rear ended on Capital Circle NE near Joel Brown Drive, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

The Leon County School District confirmed the bus was hit, and said it was headed back to the bus compound. No students were on board and the driver is OK, the district said.

This is a developing story

