Community leaders teach Nims students about ties, respect

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

October 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A group of community, church, and school leaders taught messages of respect and success at Nims Middle School.

The men say a simple tie can do wonders for self-esteem and so much more.

Not only did leaders provide ties for the male students at Nims, they taught them how to tie them.

Several leaders went to the school Tuesday morning.

The middle schoolers were dressed in white dress shirts, black pants, and their brand new yellow ties.

Several speakers encouraged them to carry themselves and behave properly, taught them about respect, how to be a gentleman, and re-enforced to them that they can do anything they set their minds to.

Ashton Sutton, a 7th grader, said, "When you grow up you can get a good education and a good scholarship and a good head start for people that don't know how to do it. People are just trying to help people get an education because education is the most powerful weapon to success."

Speakers included Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, FSU President John Thrasher, Alan Williams, Pastor Jermaine Simmons, Pastor Quincy Griffin, FAMU Police Chief Terence Calloway, School Board Member Daryl Jones, School Superintendent Rocky Hannah, and others.

