Scientists teach rats how to drive tiny vehicles

RICHMOND, VA (CNN) - A new study suggests rats can be taught how to drive. Researchers at University of Richmond put them in "rat-operated vehicles", or R-O-V's.

And rats figured out how to press a button to move the vehicles to the end of their enclosure, where they were rewarded with “Froot Loops.” But a lead researcher says the study also suggested some findings that could be useful for humans.

First - rats who lived in a more stimulating environment were better drivers. Second - all rats who learned how to drive produced more hormones that control stress.

It proved that learning a complex task can boost emotional resilience. The lead researcher says that could be useful in the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses.