Scintilla Charter Academy works to 'better' the world

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Young scholars at Scintilla Charter Academy are stepping up to save the planet.

On Friday, Scintilla Charter Academy in Valdosta celebrated 'Better World Day.' It's a chance for students to get out of the classroom and give back to their school, and community.

Throughout the day, students helped to expand the school's Outdoor Learning Lab, as well as help to beautify their school.

Students planted pollinator gardens and other indigenous plants, built vegetable garden beds and built bird feeders.

School officials said Better World Day gets students outside, learning hands on about the world around them, and how to make a difference in it.

"We have to set an example for the people who haven't been born yet, or like in kindergarten," said fourth grade student Aeryal Hall. "Some people are the world don't have these things, we have to take it and use it as a blessing, and that's what we're doing now, we have to appreciate the world around us."

School staff said all the projects coincide with what the students are learning inside the classroom.

Many of the projects also help to give back to the community. For example, included in the Outdoor Learning Lab is a farm to table garden. Students help tend to the garden, and the produce is then donated to the Free Little Pantry located downtown Valdosta.

Better World Day is celebrated at Scintilla Charter Academy every year.