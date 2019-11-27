Scott Maddox officially disbarred, Florida Supreme Court says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Supreme Court has officially disbarred former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

The decision handed down Wednesday comes as no surprise after the former commissioner pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

In September, Maddox filed a petition to the state Supreme Court asking that his bar membership be removed.

The bar suspended Maddox from practicing law in August, soon after his guilty plea to three felony charges in a federal corruption probe.

In his September petition, Maddox agreed to eliminate anything that would identify him as an attorney, like business cards, office signs or bios on social media, and said he'll no longer hold himself out as a licensed attorney.

According to court documents, Maddox will cover the costs the bar has for his disciplinary cases. Additionally, Maddox will submit a complete audit of any accounts he put client funds into, if the bar requests it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Maddox as Tallahassee's City Commissioner on August 9.

Maddox's sentencing for the corruption charges he pleaded guilty to is scheduled for next year, following the trial of businessman J.T. Burnette.

