Scott James Matheson elected mayor of Valdosta

December 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — After a little over a month since Election Day in November, the city of Valdosta has elected Scott James Matheson to be its next mayor.

In the runoff election, Matheson narrowly beat his opponent, J.D. Rice, with 50.85% of the votes. His margin of victory was just 96 votes.

Matheson got a total of 2,883 votes, while Rice collected 2,787.

On Tuesday, this race was deemed too close to call; however, incumbent Ben Norton won the race for Valdosta City Council, defeating Adrian Rivers.

