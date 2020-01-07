Scott and Rubio urge president to declare state of disaster in Puerto Rico

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

Jamuary 7, 2020

WASHINGTON (WCTV) — Jenniffer González-Colón, resident commissioner of Puerto Rico, along with Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio sent a letter to President Trump, urging him to approve Puerto Rico's recent declaration of disaster.

Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of disaster after a series of deadly earthquakes rocked the island.

Scott, Rubio and González say in the letter that many of the smaller municipalities in Puerto Rico lack the proper resources to deal with such a massive disaster alone.

You can read the full letter below:



Dear Mr. President: During the last few weeks, Puerto Rico has suffered a series of intensifying earth tremors that peaked yesterday and early this morning with an earthquake that has caused casualties and significant damages to structures in the southern region of the Island. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has made the request for a disaster declaration. We write in support of the Governor’s request and urge that you instruct the different agencies of the executive branch, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all others with jurisdiction and capabilities to promptly provide the necessary support. The localities that are grappling with the effects of the earth tremors are smaller municipalities that do not have the necessary resources to handle the situation alone, and the Puerto Rico local agencies are taxed to their limits by their fiscal condition and the continuing larger recovery effort. It will be of great relief to the people of Puerto Rico to have the disaster support of the White House. We thank you for your consideration. Sincerely,

Jenniffer González-Colón

Member of Congress Marco Rubio

U.S. Senator Rick Scott

U.S. Senator

