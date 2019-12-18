Search and rescue underway near Goose Creek Bay

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
December 18, 2019
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Coast Guard and Wakulla County Sheriff's Office officials say they are conducting a search and rescue mission for a person in the water near Goose Creek Bay.
The Coast Guard said it first got a report about a capsized 12-foot aluminum boat with one person on board around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the boat about two nautical miles south of Goose Creek Bay.
Ricky Charles Clifton, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket with coveralls and a yellow shirt.
The following are involved in the search:
Anyone with information that would help in the search should contact the Coast Guard at 251-441-5976.
This is a developing story, and WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.
