Search continues for Thomas Co. armed robbery suspect

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 9, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing a convenience store and shooting at the clerk before getting away.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a man entered the Susie Q's located at the corner of U.S. 319 North and Hunters Place around 7:30 p,m, Wednesday.

The man allegedly shot at the clerk during the robbery but did not hurt the cashier.

Authorities hope a cash reward will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at (229) 225-3300.