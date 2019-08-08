Attempted robbery suspect located and arrested in Marianna

Marianna, FL (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department has located and arrested the suspect involved in a robbery at a Handi-Mart Convenience Store.

Police say 55-year-old David Lang was armed with a knife when he robbed the Handi-Mart Convenience Store located at Lafayette Street on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m.

According to the police report, Lang demanded the cash register at Handi-Mart. The clerk was able to exit the store unharmed. Land also leaving the store failing to take any items with him.

Authorities found Lang at his home in Marianna.

He's now booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

He is facing charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.