Search for missing Tallahassee teen

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen boy.

Joseph Aiden Knox was last seen on Sunday in the Apalachee Parkway area.

Knox is between 5'6 and 5'7 in height and weighs about 125 pounds.

Knox was last seen wearing a black "Salt Life" sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.