Seaside businesses hopeful as public flocks back to Franklin County beaches

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) – After Franklin County Commissioners voted unanimously to open beaches to the public Friday afternoon, the Forgotten Coast started showing glimpses of life.

Seaside businesses are hoping the worst is behind them, but officials are keeping a close eye on the reopening to make sure there isn't an outbreak.

Groups seemed to be following social distancing mandates near the public access along St. George Island's sandy shores.

Matthew Eunice joined his family on a day trip from Adel, Ga.

"We've been stuck in the house, we had a good opportunity, so dad took off work," he said.

At Carabelle Beach, the mid-afternoon crowd was sparse. Chase Blair came down from Tallahassee as soon as he heard the beaches were open. He said he's doing his best to stay isolated from others.

"I think everyone has to do their due diligence and stay apart from people and know when it's time to pack up and go home," he said.

Across the street, the Carabelle Beach Resort RV park is filling up. General Manager Penny Hall said the phone hasn't stopped ringing.

"We've been inundated with reservations today," she said.

The park stopped admitting new guests during the pandemic, but now with beaches reopening, Hall expects the park to be close to capacity by Saturday. She added popular summer dates are finally starting to get booked.

"Hopefully now, that will correct itself and we're super excited," she said.

Coastal restaurants are also excited about the prospects of normalcy, although Patrick Kelly said it'll take weeks for that to happen. He owns Harry A's Bar and Grill on St. George Island.

He said takeout has only covered about 15% of normal revenue during the busy Spring season. The return of in-dining services has seen a bit of an uptick, he said.

The pandemic's perils trickles down to other industries, including the music world. Musician Frank Fletcher, who took the stage at Harry A's Friday night, has seen his promising 2020 grind to a halt.

He had just released an album and was an opener for a planned national tour. The coronavirus sidelining it all. He took to handiwork to pay the bills. He said he's thrilled to pick up a guitar.

"It's a lot better than digging ditches," he said. "I'm chalking up 2020 as a mulligan and we'll push really hard in 2021."

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith confirmed with WCTV his deputies will continue to patrol beaches, ready to break up any gatherings larger than ten people. But after some early-week confusion over a partial reopening, he believes his department will be dealing with fewer complaints in the coming days.

Sheriff Smith said it's a source of pride in the county that only two people have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Heath.

Time will tell if reopening the beaches leads to any change in that statistic.