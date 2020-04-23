Second COVID-19 death reported in Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting a second death in Leon County due to COVID-19. The report came in the department’s Thursday mid-day summary of coronavirus cases statewide.

The health department says an 81-year-old woman died on April 19. She had no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are 187 positive coronavirus cases in Leon County, out of 2,602 people tested.

According to FDOH, the first person who died from coronavirus in Leon County was a 62-year-old Florida man who previously tested positive for it.

Officials at the Tallahassee Developmental Center say it was a resident of theirs, who had lived there for six years.

TDC officials say the man had pre-existing conditions and died the evening of April 16 at Capital Regional Medical Center

