Second Florida city pays hackers, as a third city faces data breach

MGN Image
Posted:

By: Associated Press
June 26, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A second small Florida city has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to hackers who took over most of its computer operations, just as a third Florida city reports it had its data breached.

The city manager of Lake City says it paid about $460,000 in bitcoin Tuesday to recover data and computer operations. Lake City is about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

In a separate case, the Village of Key Biscayne, near Miami, reported a data breach earlier this week.

This comes a week after Riviera Beach in South Florida agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers last week.

Joseph Helfenberg, city manager of Lake City, says it was the cheapest option available since the city is paying a $10,000 deductible, and the rest is being covered by its insurer.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus