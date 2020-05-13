Second Harvest delivers meals door to door for families

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than 500 meals were delivered for families at a Tallahassee housing complex on Wednesday.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Alley Cat Allies teamed up to meet the need during the pandemic.

Families could still drive up to receive their meals but, for those who are home bound or don’t have transportation, meals were delivered straight to their front door.

Members of the National Guard delivered meals to homes with food provided by Second Harvest.

“I mean it’s wonderful that they’re doing this and makes everybody have enough to eat I mean you can’t get no better than that,” said resident Kenneth Reese.

The meals were packed with household staples like cereal, milk, eggs, bread, vegetables and meat.

Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth says this is the first time they have ever gone door to door to meet the need.

“I’m really excited about this particular distribution because it really stretches our model and it challenges us as an organization to be adaptive to the needs of our community,” said Ellsworth.

And for residents, like Ruthie Netterville, who does not have her own transportation, she is more than grateful for Wednesday’s door to door meal service.

“It just makes you feel wonderful so somebody is thinking about us over here on country club drive,” said Netterville.

Monique Ellsworth with Second Harvest says the organization is making a slow transition from mega distributions to making them more neighborhood specific.

