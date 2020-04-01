Second Harvest feeds hundreds at drive-thru site

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Second Harvest is keeping families fed across the Big Bend as the coronavirus continues to take its toll of the community and the economy.

On Wednesday, the food bank set up a drive-thru 'mega distribution' at Tallahassee Community College. It's an operation taking the helping hands of nearly two dozen volunteers, and providing meals for 1,500 local students and families.

With every car rolling through the college parking lot, Second Harvest and its volunteers were helping families keep food on the table.

"Right now there's a lot of people in need, a lot of people, I think, that aren't used to thinking themselves as people who might be in need. I think that we all need to get together and pitch in, I think the way we make it through this crisis, through this virus, is by coming together as a community," said volunteer Patrick Kennedy. "I think, a month ago, so many people were worried about which side of any given divide they were on, whether they supported this group or that group. Now we're just people."

The food bank is providing fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods and noodles, while serving up a piece of security in a difficult time.

Kea Herron is one of the many Tallahassee residents receiving some extra help. Retired and living on a fixed income, she says the event helps ease the burden caused by the coronavirus.

"It helps me feel grateful for what we have here, because people in many countries are suffering, don't have this kind of privilege, really.. What we have, the bounty that we have," Herron said.

The food drive is open to anyone who needs it. Volunteers are helping to keep the community stay healthy and positive, one meal at a time.

"Everyone needs a helping hand at some point, and all we can do is continue to pay it forward when we're able and work together as a community," said volunteer Jessica Yeary. "There is no judgement, there is no any of that going on. This is just about helping each other navigate a difficult time."

Through all of these hardships Second Harvest continues to hold smaller drives around the Big Bend every day. Another 'mega distribution' is scheduled for next Thursday. The location has not yet been finalized.