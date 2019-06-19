Second Harvest opens Tift County branch

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 19, 2019

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Second Harvest of South Georgia will soon be filling a new warehouse in order to fill more plates across the region.

On Wednesday, Second Harvest of South Georgia announced it will be opening a new branch in Tift County. Food bank officials said one in ever four children in South Georgia face food insecurity, some of the highest rates in the nation. This new branch could help change that.

"Bringing these programs, like USDA, Georgia State Nutrition, and the donations and produces that we work with everyday, will help feed the families here in South Georgia," said Second Harvest of South Georgia CEO Frank Richards.

Second Harvest will soon fill a new warehouse in Tift County, a community where officials said about 500 children are now enrolled in summer meal programs, with 75 children enrolled in after school meal programs.

"They're wanting that relationship, they're wanting to grow. We're trying to work with the enrichment activities, but that food insecurity is crucial for the kids," said Darian Pevy, Tift Area YMCA CEO and Chair of Tift County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the new location will help better serve the more than 70 existing local partners, as well as the eight counties the food bank is currently serving.

It could also open the floor to new programs, like providing meals for seniors.

"It's a growing population here in Tift County, and there is a need," Pevy said. "I think that's a missing component right now with the senior citizens."

Second Harvest hopes to have its new branch open in September. The new facility will also create ten new jobs in Tift County.