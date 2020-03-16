Second Harvest packs 20,000 additional food boxes for students

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Monday prepared 700 boxes for the senior population in seven counties. But on Tuesday, their reach will extend to 11 counties, specifically targeting students who now can no longer get meals at their schools, which have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Volunteers met over the weekend to discuss strategies and plans with various school districts and organizations to come up with the best way to reach as many hungry people as possible.

The boxes created on Monday are part of a monthly initiative. But because of the need for students, the volunteers had to fast track their normal workflow, in order to provide approximately 20,000 boxes this week to those who do not have access to food.

As you walk into the warehouse, you can hear the plops, stacking, and sealing of meals that will shortly be made available for thousands of families. Camile Peterman is a student at Lincoln High School. She says she never gave food that much thought, until she realized it was affecting her peers.

"If you are not the one affected by it, you do not really think about it," she said.

The student volunteer is just one of many that are packing quickly to help as many as they can. Peterman says what they are doing is even more essential, due to elders not being able to leave their home, and students possibly not receiving a warm meal.

"I feel like it is overlooked a lot because it is not everyone else's problem, if you can go home and have food, but not everybody can," Peterman says.

Second Harvest is working diligently to meet their goal of 20,000 additional food boxes to add to the millions of boxes they distribute each month.

The work would not be possible without the gloved hands, like Peterman's, that put these packages together.

"I hope that this opens everyone's mind. When pandemics like this happen, and if any happen in the future, you are going to think about not just yourself. Like, 'Oh, I can't go hangout with my friends, like no some people can't eat, some people can't do a lot of stuff," she says.

Shari Hubbard is the Director of Community Relations for Second Harvest. She says there is still a need for volunteers, but they are so thankful to those that showed up amidst the fears.

"We are so happy that people are happy and safe and can come out and help the less fortunate," Hubbard says.

While coronavirus concerns still linger, the warehouse is taking the necessary precautions in order to make volunteers comfortable, and to keep their health in mind. There are hand sanitizer stations at every entrance and exit, washing stations, and no one can enter the warehouse without disinfecting and wearing gloves.

Christy Williams is a volunteer through First Presbyterian Church. She understands these precautions are what need to be done in order to address the need.

"I think we have to learn how to be safe and make good choices while also serving people and reaching out. Maybe not physically, but reaching out in the ways that we can," Williams says.

