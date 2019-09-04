Second Harvest packs hundreds of relief boxes ahead of Dorian

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – In the Capital City, a group of volunteers at the Second Harvest of the Big Bend packed hundreds of boxes with non-perishable foods to send to areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

These boxes are truly life-savers that go a long way. And many of the volunteers say that not long ago, they were on the receiving end, and these boxes were their glimmer of hope.

The sounds of an assembly line could be heard throughout the warehouse on Wednesday. Those like Alicia Davis were hard at work, "As Floridians we know the struggle of dealing with natural disaster and how it can turn your life upside down."

For Davis, seeing the impacts of Hurricane Dorian on those in the Grand Bahama Islands, hits close to home, "It could be any one of us, this storm has turned but it could have been us."

And at one point it was.

Norma Brunson remembers Hurricane Michael like it was yesterday. Sporting her 850 shirt, she shares that Michael took her world by storm, "Everybody is told that we need seven days of food and water on hand. But after seven days during Michael it was many days many weeks many months, it was good to have someone bringing these boxes."

These boxes are filled to the brim with anything from peanut butter, to cereal, to ramen. Rick Minor, the CEO of the Second Harvest of the Big Bend says these relief packages are lifesavers for those going through disaster, "When the power goes out the first thing that happens is you lose all that food in your refrigerator. So we what we at Second Harvest do is try to make sure that people have those non-perishable foods those snacks, those canned foods that are able to sustain you and your family during that time."

Tom Morgan, one volunteer, expresses, "You know this kind of disaster can affect just about anybody that lives in a disaster zone, so it's of paramount importance that we try to help each other as much as we can."

The boxes, are packed and ready to go. Davis looks forward to knowing that their work, will be helping many, "That box may be all that family has, we don't know because these individuals may have had nothing before this event, so this one box could make all the difference."

And those that received, like Brunson, are now paying it forward, "I like to think that somebody brought me a box of food, and now I get to do the same for them."

As of now there is no date set as to when these boxes will be distributed, but they will be going to areas along the east coast, and South Florida.