Second Harvest provides free meals for students out of school

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Second Harvest of South Georgia is partnering with Valdosta City Schools and other school districts across the region to provide prepped meals for students out of school this week due to coronavirus concerns.

Several local teachers and cafeteria staff lent a hand on Monday, helping to keep students fed in the wake of school closures.

"A lot of our students, they look for the resource for food at school. That's their safe haven," Valdosta High School teacher Edward Mobley said. "So now we're able to give back to those students that are not able to get that meal."

Second Harvest of South Georgia's Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall says one in four kids are "food insecure" and may not know where their next meal will come from.

"Almost all the communities in south Georgia, children rely heavily on free and reduced lunch," she said. "So when you have a situation like this where where children are out of school, they no longer have those two meals a day to count on."

Each prepped bag includes lunch for the day and breakfast for the next. They're free for all kids 18 years and younger.

Charles Cooper, maintenance director for Valdosta Housing Authority, helped out Monday by hand delivering food to kids.

"I know without a shadow of a doubt that kids that's not in school doesn't have the proper food to eat," he said.

Second Harvest officials say all volunteers and staff are screened for COVID-19 prior to working, all precautions recommended by the state are implemented and all food pick-up locations are a grab-and-go process.

"We are doing everything that we can to make sure that these kids are nourished, while at the same time preventing the spread of infection," McCall said.

More than 7,000 bags were distributed on Monday, and crews will continue distributing throughout the week.

In addition to Valdosta City Schools, the following county school districts will also be provided meals; Berrien County, Brooks County, Clinch County, Early County.

Here is a list of locations and times for food pick-ups in Valdosta:

SL Mason Elementary School



11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot. Ora Lee W Community Center



11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot. Robert Jenkins-Hudson Dockett Community Center



11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot. Scott Park



12:00 p.m.: Meals to be offered. Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ

