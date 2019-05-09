Second Harvest to 'Stamp Out Hunger' this weekend

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Getting the mail this weekend is about more than just picking up bills, it's also about feeding families.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening this Saturday. For 27 years, Second Harvest of South Georgia has teamed up with the National Association of Letter Carriers to help feel local families.

Letter carriers will be leaving plastic bags in mailboxes across the region. Those bags can be filled with non-perishable food items and left by mailboxes. On Saturday letter carriers, as well as Second Harvest volunteers, will pick them up.

Second Harvest staff said the annual food drive comes at a crucial time.

"The summer is actually a time of really great need. Families whose kids rely on free and reduced lunches at school won't have access to that, so they have to stretch their budgets even more to try and put food on the table," said Eliza McCall with Second Harvest of South Georgia. "So by making sure our stores are full and our shelves our full, we can make sure that those kids get what they need this summer."

Last year more than 200,000 pounds of food were collected in South Georgia, which officials said is the equivalent of 167,000 meals for local families.