Second Harvest hosting food box packing event for Dorian response

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Second Harvest food bank is hosting a disaster relief food box packing event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at its warehouse at 4446 Entrepot Boulevard in Tallahassee.

The food bank said the event wouldn't be possible without generous volunteer support.

"Second Harvest is one of three Feeding Florida-member food banks engaged in initial disaster response within our state, and beyond," Second Harvest director of community relations Shari Hubbard said. "Prior to and during hurricane season, we work to ensure that we have disaster response supplies on hand, and are ready to respond quickly and efficiently to assist our neighbors in need."

Copyright WCTV 2019. All rights reserved.