Second St. Marks Powder employee tests positive for COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- St. Marks Powder has confirmed to WCTV that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the company confirmed their first case, saying it was travel-related.

SMP says the employee has been in quarantine since March 26, which was their last day at the facility.

The company says Health Department officials have notified all employees who had close contact with the individual, and will be quarantined until cleared.

This is a developing story.