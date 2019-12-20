Second arrest made in July Ocala Road shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made a second arrest in connection to a homicide on Ocala Road that happened on July 10.

According to police, Rrionna Godwin set up a drug deal with her male associate. During the deal, Godwin and her partner robbed Robert Simmons, Jr.

Simmons grabbed a gun from his home and shot Godwin and her partner as they tried to run away from the apartment complex.

Godwin was injured and recovered, but her male associate died from his injuries.

Godwin was charged with murder because of her involvement in the botched drug deal. Godwin was arrested in Panama City, Florida.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.