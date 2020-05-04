Second suspect arrested in connection to Live Oak pawn shop robbery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the April 20 robbery and attempted murder at Gold Leaf Pawn in Live Oak, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

Victoria Fender, 35, was captured Sunday evening in Tallahassee, deputies say. She was taken to the Suwannee County Jail on robbery and attempted first degree murder charges. Authorities linked her to the robbery publicly on Thursday, April 30.

On April 28, authorities arrested Jermar Tillie on charges of armed robbery, in connection to the incident.

"We would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance," the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.