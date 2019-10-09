Second vaping-related death reported in Ga., DPH says

By: WALB News Team

October 9, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — A second person in Georgia has died from a vaping-related illness, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DPH officials said the victim had a history of nicotine vaping, but the case is still being reviewed to see if other substances played a role.

There are 20 possible vaping-related cases under review in Georgia, 14 of which have confirmed injuries related to vaping, including the two deaths.

DPH has issued a health advisory about the health risks of e-cigarettes, vaping devices and vaping products.

.@GaDPH confirms second #vaping related death in Georgia. We’re working closely with @CDCgov, @georgiadeptofed, and stakeholders to research this issue and inform young adults about the hazards of vaping. Press release and health advisory here >> https://t.co/ZHtpjKDuGr #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2019

More than 1,000 vaping-related injuries have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes at least 18 deaths nationwide.

“No specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases, although the CDC’s current investigation indicates products containing THC play a role in the outbreak,” officials said in a release.

